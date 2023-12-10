Bronx Boxing Gym Unhappy With GBA Treatment

Bronx Boxing Gym is the only boxing club / gym currently with continental champions in Ghana.

The gym headed by Coach Carl Lokko has over 40 amateur and professional boxers training to make a living through the pugilistic sport and win laurels for mother Ghana.

But due to an unfortunate incident that was caused when the gym administration went to seek for fairness and justice during a Max Promotions sponsored Ghana Professional Boxing League match result, they have been banned by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) headed by Mr. Abraham Neequaye.

Carl Lokko who is a member of the GBA executive board was lost for words and said the general, sporting and boxing public is seeing what is happening and they can judge for themselves.

He expressed that it is unfortunate and sad for this to happen to a gym like Bronx because they have the current best boxers in Ghana, and when one of their budding boxers surprised an experienced opponent from the Ghana Army it caused mayhem at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

According to Carl Lokko who led former IBF Champion, Richard Commey to his first world title bid in the USA, they have Sheriff Quaye, the current 11th contender to the WBO World Lightweight title, who is also the WBO Africa Champion. They also have John Laryea, the WBO Featherweight Champion who loves to be called ‘Expensive Boxer’ and Jacob Tetteh Laryea, the West African Boxing Union Super Welterweight Champion, as well as Daniel Gosh, the National Bantamweight Champion and the National Cruiserweight Champion, Jacob Dickson.

Coach Lokko says if the GBA has banned them from competing in the Professional Boxing League, they have to look elsewhere because boxing is their talent and skill.

“If we are not allowed to fight in Ghana, because maybe we are too good, then we have to move out to the Americas. Asia, Europe or other parts of Africa to make ends meet and showcase their power.

He hinted that apart from the amazing champions who inspire the younger boxers, the gym also camps Emmanuel Tagoe, former IBC Lightweight Champion and Ben Ankrah aka Congo Soldier who have been imparting to the younger boxers like Emmanuel Quartey, Felix Nunoo, Kpakpo Allotey, John Zile and others.

“Bronx Boxing Gym has played a significant role in the tourism, history, development and promotion of Ghana Boxing, we are a very disciplined club and promise to abide by all boxing rules and regulations” he assured.

Coach Lokko was proud to announce that most of the boxers at Bronx Boxing Gym have managers who take care of their welfare.

The gym made news in September when it was renovated by Chop Life Gaming owned by ace musician, Mr. Easy.

Bronx Boxing Gym is also linked with the Besesaka scholarship program for juvenile boxers as well as Team Awinongya and the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

Coach Lokko promised to find innovative ideas to manage the gym at James Town, also known as ‘Home of Champions’.