Bronx Promotions Brings ‘Action Time’ Boxing To Golden Beach Hotel

Bronx Boxing Promotions is staging another exciting boxing show at the Golden Beach Hotel, Korle Gonno on Saturday, September 2.

The bill has been labeled “Action Time” and the main event is a Super Bantamweight clash between John Zile who is unbeaten in nine fights and Emmanuel Otoo in a ten round contest.

The weigh in was done today in the presence of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Executive Board Members including Vice President Roger Barnor and Promotions Director Alhaji Toffik.

After going through the medical check up, all the boxers on the bill weighed successfully.

John Zile was 126.8lb on the scale, while Emmanuel Otoo weighed 129.85lb.

Super Lightweight Stephen Coffie weighed 131.5lb while his opponent, Michael Tetteh weighed 129.5lb.

Super Featherweight Stanley Nyantekyi was 132.5lb as Joseph Owusu weighed 132.5lb.

Lightweight Daniel Quaye weighed 138lb while Billy Quaye weighed 137lb.

Lightweight Felix Nunoo weighed 138lb as Michael Akramah Tetteh was 143lb.

A Catchweight contest will feature Welterweight Samson Solomon weighing 150lb against Ishmeal Allotey who weighed 157lb.

Super Welterweight Henry Malm weighed 154.6 and he faces Victor Kemevor who weighed 149.24lb.

Middleweight Aboubacar Traore who weighed 163.2lb will meet Sampson Tetteh who was 162.7lb.

Super Welterweight Daniel Lartey who weighed 157.6lb will square up with Samuel Lartey who was 156.8 on the scale.

Welterweight Samuel Turkson and Joseph Ashirifi will also feature on the bill.

According to coach / promoter said the Golden Beach Resort will offer massive entertainment.

Tickets at moderate prices will be sold at the gate. Osebor Boxing Management is also supporting the event. CEO of Osebor Boxing Management Mr. Gordon Frimpong aka “Osebor” is excited to be part of the show.