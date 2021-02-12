Gospel musician Brother Sammy is about to release his first single for 2021.

The single titled “Adagye Be BƆ Me” is a song administered by the revered musician to draw believers closer to their maker.

“My upcoming single seeks to express my appreciation to God for bringing me this far.

“God has done a lot for me and so I prepared this powerful and spirit-filled tune to adore his name which I know many believers would share my experiences of what God has done for them,’’ Brother Sammy told GNA Entertainment in an interview.

Brother Sammy revealed that the single would come along with a video which would be released in the next few days.

Brother Sammy has in the past performed on some big worship stages with some of the top gospel musicians from all over the world.