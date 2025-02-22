The brother of veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo has opened up about the devastating final hours of his sibling’s life, recounting frantic but futile efforts to rescue him from a fatal house fire.

In an emotionally charged interview with One Ghana TV, he detailed the sequence of events that led to the actor’s death, painting a vivid picture of chaos, bravery, and heartbreak.

Mawuli Semevo, known for his decades-long contributions to Ghana’s theater and television scenes, had returned home after a recent interview with TV3 and spent the evening working on his laptop before retiring to bed. Hours later, his brother was jolted awake by screams as flames engulfed the house. “I rushed to his room and saw thick smoke. The fire was spreading fast,” he said, describing the scene as “nightmarish.”

Initially, Mawuli managed to escape to the kitchen, but his brother believes he dashed back into the burning bedroom to retrieve personal items—a decision that proved fatal. “The fire trapped him. I could hear him calling out, but the smoke was too dense,” he recounted, his voice trembling. In a desperate bid to save him, the brother doused himself in water, tied a rope to a bed, and hurled it toward Mawuli, urging him to hold on. “I shouted, ‘Grab it! I’ll pull you out!’ But the flames were everywhere. It didn’t work.”

By the time firefighters arrived and extracted Mawuli from the rubble, the actor had suffered severe burns across his limbs, face, and legs. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The tragedy has cast a spotlight on the unpredictable ferocity of residential fires and the agonizing choices faced by those caught in them. While the brother’s courage underscores the lengths families go to protect one another, the incident also raises questions about fire safety preparedness in homes. Experts emphasize the importance of functional smoke detectors, clear escape routes, and avoiding re-entry into burning buildings—a well-intentioned but often deadly impulse.

For Ghana’s entertainment community, the loss of Semevo—a respected figure whose career spanned stage, film, and television—has sparked an outpouring of grief. Colleagues described him as a mentor and storyteller who elevated Ghanaian narratives. Yet beyond the public tributes lies a private anguish. His brother’s account lays bare the visceral trauma of witnessing a loved one’s struggle against insurmountable odds, a burden compounded by the lingering “what-ifs” of that night.

As investigations into the fire’s cause continue, the incident serves as a grim reminder of life’s fragility. For families, it reinforces the need for fire safety drills and emergency plans; for policymakers, it highlights gaps in public awareness campaigns. But for one grieving brother, it remains a story of love, loss, and the haunting cry of a sibling he couldn’t save.