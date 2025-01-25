Bruno Fernandes’ Late Winner Propels Manchester United to 2-1 Victory Over Rangers

Bruno Fernandes scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to secure Manchester United a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Old Trafford, reinforcing their position in the top eight of the UEFA Europa League (UEL).

The win was crucial for United as they aim to advance through the group stage.

Rangers coach Ruben Amorim had expressed concerns over his team’s ability to maintain possession under pressure, and those worries almost materialized early in the match. Manchester United’s Toby Collyer, making his European debut, was dispossessed in a dangerous area, but Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin failed to capitalize on the mistake as his miscontrolled touch allowed goalkeeper Altay Bayındır to clear the ball.

Rangers came close to scoring moments later when James Tavernier delivered a perfectly weighted cross to Rıdvan Yılmaz, whose volley was saved comfortably by Bayındır.

As the first half progressed, Manchester United began asserting more control over the game. Alejandro Garnacho’s powerful shot was diverted away by Raskin, before Matthijs De Ligt found the net from a corner, only for the goal to be disallowed due to a foul by Leny Yoro on Robin Pröpper.

United continued to press, and Amad Diallo had a golden chance to break the deadlock, but was denied by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. Butland was again called into action just before halftime, saving a powerful header from Lisandro Martínez.

In the second half, United carried the momentum and nearly scored through Fernandes, who was set up by Garnacho. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 65th minute, when a corner from Christian Eriksen caused chaos in the box. Butland misjudged his punch, inadvertently sending the ball into his own net to give United a 1-0 lead.

Rangers, despite making three substitutions including the key addition of Vaclav Cerny, responded well. Garnacho saw his shot cleared off the line by Pröpper, and Harry Maguire squandered a chance with a free header that could have sealed the game.

Rangers almost equalized in the 88th minute when Cyriel Dessers’ chip hit the post. However, Dessers made amends moments later, pouncing on poor defending by Maguire to control Tavernier’s long pass and fire a shot into the bottom corner, leveling the score at 1-1.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Fernandes provided the decisive moment. In stoppage time, the United captain volleyed home a cross from Martínez to give United a vital 2-1 victory on his 50th UEL appearance.

This late triumph strengthens United’s grip on automatic qualification for the last-16, as they aim to finish the group stage on a high note. The victory was a reminder of the club’s determination, with the final moments of the match evoking memories of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.