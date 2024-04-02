BRVM Investment Days Roadshow Returns To Johannesburg

Source: Aziza ALBOU

Johannesburg, South Africa – 26 March 2024 – The Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM), one of the world’s most successful regional stock exchanges is coming to South Africa for the highly anticipated launch of its third BRVM Investment Days Roadshow.

The BRVM investor tour will start in Johannesburg on 7 – 8 May, followed by roadshows in London, New York, and Dubai. The Johannesburg event starts with an in-depth workshop on the future of African Agricultural Commodities Stock Exchanges with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The workshop will offer insight into Côte d’Ivoire’s strategy for expanding the economic impact of agriculture in the country.

The second day of the roadshow offers an investment conference with the opportunity for private meetings with the BRVM and the delegation of listed companies and intermediaries from West Africa. There will also be time to network with high-ranking government officials from Côte d’Ivoire and meet the heads of regional financial institutions.

This prestigious investor roadshow will showcase regional investment opportunities and offer valuable insight into the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) capital markets. The investor sessions will focus on the WAEMU economic perspective, market progress, and the business and investment outlook for the BRVM markets. Attendees will explore the financial opportunities in West Africa, gain insight into the region’s business environment, hear from corporate executives about their business strategy and outlook, and learn more about the role of intermediaries in facilitating investment into African markets.

BRVM Managing Director Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve says, “The West African region offers fast, diversified growth and wide-ranging lessons on regional development and economic linkages. The BRVM has shown significant growth over the past decade, posting an average return of more than 12% on its equity market and a return of over 6% on its bond market. The BRVM celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and a new market capitalization of US$12.861 billion making it the fifth largest stock exchange in Africa.”

Côte d’Ivoire will feature prominently in Johannesburg as the guest country. Côte d’Ivoire has the largest economy in the WAEMU comprising 39.17% of the Union’s GDP, and the second largest economy in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after Nigeria. Côte d’Ivoire is also the benchmark issuer on the BRVM, with 35 listed companies and 58 bond lines representing 30.25% of total market capitalization.

The BRVM, headquartered in investment destination Côte d’Ivoire, is a highly successful, fully integrated regional stock market. It is the only stock exchange in the world connecting eight member states in the West African Economic and Monetary Union: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. The BRVM is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and a stakeholder in the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP).