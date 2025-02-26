BRVM Investment Roadshow Eyes London to Boost West African Investor Interest

The West African Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM) is set to reignite international investor attention with its return to London on April 8, 2025, marking the latest leg of its flagship BRVM Investment Days Roadshow.

Hosted at the London Stock Exchange, the event aims to bridge global capital with opportunities in the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), a bloc increasingly seen as a frontier for diversified growth amid shifting global economic tides.

Titled “Exploring Portfolio Investment Opportunities in the WAEMU Region,” the closed-door summit will spotlight sectors like telecommunications, financial services, agriculture, and energy—industries driving the region’s 5% average annual GDP growth over the past decade. This year’s edition places special emphasis on Benin, where the government is aggressively courting foreign investment to expand manufacturing, tourism, and public-private partnerships. Analysts note Benin’s reforms, including streamlined business regulations and infrastructure projects, have positioned it as WAEMU’s fastest-growing economy, with growth hitting 6.4% in 2024.

BRVM CEO Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve underscored the exchange’s rising clout, citing a market capitalization surge to 10,078.68 billion CFA francs (roughly $16.5 billion) by end-2024—a 26.5% annual leap. “Our market now represents over 15% of WAEMU’s GDP, up from just 9% in 2012,” he said. “With equity returns exceeding 8% and bonds near 6%, investors are recognizing the value beyond traditional markets.” The BRVM, shared by Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and five other Francophone states, ranks as Africa’s fifth-largest bourse, outpacing competitors in Nigeria and Kenya by liquidity metrics last year.

The London stop follows sold-out editions in Paris, New York, Dubai, and Johannesburg, which collectively drew hundreds of institutional investors, asset managers, and diaspora financiers. A post-event session on April 9 will delve into niche areas like green finance—critical for a region battling climate vulnerabilities—and Islamic finance, tapping into Gulf capital flows.

Yet challenges linger. While WAEMU’s unified currency (the CFA franc) and regulatory framework reduce forex risks, investors often cite transparency gaps and political instability in some member states as hurdles. Niger and Mali, both under military rule, saw equity trading volumes drop by 18% in 2024, though Ivory Coast and Senegal offset declines with robust performances.

The roadshow’s London choice is strategic. As European investors seek alternatives to saturated Asian markets, WAEMU’s consumer boom—its population of 150 million is projected to double by 2050—offers allure. “Africa’s ‘lion economies’ are waking up,” remarked a London-based emerging markets advisor. “But trust-building is key. Events like this demystify the region.”

For Benin, the spotlight comes at a pivotal moment. The nation seeks to diversify beyond its port-driven economy, with plans to launch a $500 million tech hub in Cotonou and expand cotton processing capacity—a sector where it already leads Africa. Success here could signal WAEMU’s readiness to compete for a larger slice of the global investment pie.

As the BRVM pushes to double its listings by 2030, all eyes are on whether this London pitch can convert curiosity into capital—proving that West Africa’s markets are no longer just emerging, but arriving.