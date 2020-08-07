The Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF), a non-governmental organisation, has commissioned mechanised boreholes for five communities in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The communities are Dwerebease, Bokuruwa, Abetifi, Pepease, and Nkwatia.

The initiative is to provide potable water and promote good sanitation practices in the wake of COVID-19.

At a joint ceremony at Dwerebease to commission the facilities, the District Chief Executive of the Kwahu East District, Mr Isaac Agyapong, said the gesture was a great relief to the people who had to trek for potable water.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Dwerebease, Nana Danso Paul Agyei, the Director of Development of the Foundation,

Mr. Frank Armoo, among others.

The Director of the Foundation advised the community members to take good care of the facilities through continuous maintenance and cleaning of the environment.

Some of the residents expressed gratitude to Mr Acheampong, who is the Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency, for the gesture, saying it would end water borne diseases.

BAF, as one of its social interventions, recently launched the Bryan Acheampong Foundation Educational Scholarship Scheme to support brilliant but financially handicapped undergrades, with some receiving bursaries for full scholarships.