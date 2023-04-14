Bryan Acheampong Was Only Responding To Reckless And Treasonable Comments Of NDC – Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government’s spokesperson for governance and security, has defended MP representing the Abetifi Constituency over his comment suggesting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will never hand over power to the opposition NDC.

He reiterated NPP support for Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture.

Bryan Acheampong received criticism from the opposition for his contentious remarks, which he made last Saturday at a party in Mpraeso. Among other things, he said that the NPP would never cede power to the National Democratic Congress after the 2024 elections.

“is important when the former President John Dramani Mahama is on record to have recklessly stated on various platforms that the NDC was born out of revolution therefore no one can unleash violence better than the NDC political party for that matter 2024 elections is a do-or-die affair,”Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenepa on Accra-based Original FM91.9.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Bryan Acheampong was reacting to John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s everlasting flagbearer, who had frequently stated that the 2024 general elections would be “do or die” for the NDC. The NDC has historically used intimidation and violence to intimidate their opponents during the conduct of national elections, as their projected presidential candidate for 2024, John Dramani Mahama, put it,”he added.

According to Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Bryan Acheampong’s remark is based on the recovery of the economy, the decline in fuel prices, and the stabilization of the Cedi. There is nothing wrong in the slightest about his remarks. The NPP completely supports and endorses his remarks.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah emphasized that the NPP is still a political party that values peace and would not take any actions that could endanger national security before, during, or after the 2024 elections.