Bryan The Mensah is back with two game-changing releases: ‘Sold Out’ and ‘Hope You Don’t’

Bryan The Mensah delivers a bold and unfiltered message with his latest single, ‘Sold Out’. Beneath its bouncy, melodic trap sound lies a hard-hitting critique of Ghana’s socio-political state. The track reflects on a nation betrayed by leaders who have traded its immense potential for personal gain.

With unapologetic lyricism, Bryan paints a vivid picture of economic mismanagement, corruption, and the struggles of ordinary citizens. Lines like “No be wona country this, it’s sold out” and “1 cedi turn 1k when we go out” cut deep, turning the song into an anthem for resilience and a call for accountability. Don’t be fooled–this is more than a party starter; it’s a voice for the disillusioned and the unyielding.

On the other hand, ‘Hope You Don’t’ reinvents the heartfelt track ‘Don’t Forget’ with an energetic Jersey Club remix. This update bridges smooth R&B melodies with pulsating club rhythms, exploring themes of disconnection, personal growth, and the hope of leaving a lasting impression. Packed with emotion and rhythm, this remix offers fans a fresh perspective on unresolved emotions from the original 2020 release.

Whether you’re drawn to Bryan’s powerful commentary or his innovative sound, these tracks are unmissable. Listen here: http://bryan.voc.re/SoldOut