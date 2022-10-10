BRYAN THE MENSAH Readies PNDF Remix With Medikal

Ghanaian rapper and music artist, BRYAN THE MENSAH has announced the remix to one of his hit singles, Problem No Dey Finish. The song features Medikal and will be released on the 14th of October.

Problem No Dey Finish (PNDF) was released as a single prior to the release of his studio album, “Road To Hastafari”. It became an instant hit because of the relatability of the song, especially at a time when young people are facing the heat of the instability of the Ghanaian economy.

In an interview with Ultimate FM during his Kumasi radio tour months ago, BRYAN THE MENSAH when asked about a remix for any song off the Road To Hastafari single mentioned PNDF with hopes of getting Medikal or Joey B on. Months down the line, he’s scored a feature on the very same song with the rapper, Medikal.

It’s been a rough year for me but I’m grateful. God bless you for waiting. First single of the year 💎

‘Problem No Dey Finish’ remix

With @AmgMedikal out Oct 14

Big up @MrBerry_Gh @Ultimate1069fm pic.twitter.com/tiYCv2MYfP — BRYAN THE MENSAH (@BRYANTHEMENSAH) October 9, 2022

This would be his first time featuring the AMG rapper, adding to his impressive list of features with artists like Manifest, Nigeria’s A-Q, Blaqbonez, PsychoYP, and more.

Watch the original video for PNDF here: