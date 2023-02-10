BRYAN THE MENSAH Releases First Single Of The Year ‘Rapapam’

BRYAN THE MENSAH has released a new single for the year. The song, ‘Rapapam’ is a feel-good fusion with fun-fuelled lyrics. With production from OKAIWAV who produced Bryan’s other hit singles, ‘Until I See You’ and ‘Problem No Dey Finish’, it’s apparent the two have successfully found their footing and know exactly how to effortlessly cook up the chemistry needed for s song.

‘Rapapam’ is a party anthem with additional vocals from Keith Hayden. The song is filled with the familiar elements of self-indulgence: alcohol, bad decisions and a good time. The artist’s confidence is through the roof, and he is completely focused on the mission at hand: to make the most out of the experience he intends to have. He wastes no time making this clear in the very first line he sings… “it’s about to get risky tonight; I don’t usually drink but I’m holding up a cup I could throw a little whiskey in tonight.”

With notes of Dancehall in this Pop Rap influenced single, Bryan packages his melodic style in a contemporary fashion that still possesses elements that are a testament to him being Ghanaian, making his music easily relatable to his very ardent and growing fanbase.

Listen to the song here: https://fanlink.to/Rapapam

BRYAN THE MENSAH has reason to be celebrating this early into the year. 2022 came and went by with the celebration of over 100 million streams of his debut album, Road To Hastafari, one year after its release. He also has over 2 million streams between his Boomplay and Spotify stats and scored a remix with Medikal for the Problem No Dey Finish remix.