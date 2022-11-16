Bryan The Mensah Reveals He Wrote A New Verse After Medikal Sent His Verse For PNDF Remix

Ghanaian artist, Bryan The Mensah has revealed in an interview on Class FM that he wrote a new verse for the remix to his hit single, “Problem No Dey Finish” (PNDF) after Medikal sent in his verse.

According to Bryan, his management sent the song to several other artists for a guest feature, and apparently, Medikal’s verse was the most immediate feedback, with the Award Winning rapper sending in his verse as a response.

Speaking with the host, Prince Benjamin on The Big Show, Bryan admitted he had hoped Medikal will respond since he was a perfect fit for the song and it just so happens that when the verse came in, he had to make some changes: “I intentionally decided I wanted to do a new verse after hearing the verse that he (Medikal) sent because I felt like he just bought a very new energy to the song and i just wanted to be able to match it”

The “Problem No Dey Finish” remix was released last month. Medikal’s verse has already triggered a trend on TikTok and fans are jamming to the single which encapsulates the current economic hardship facing most young people today in a light-hearted manner that suits Bryan The Mensah and his chosen feature.

Watch the video for the original song here: