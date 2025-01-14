Bryhim Sings Drops His 6th Single, “Buju BNXN”

Bryhim Sings, the fast-rising Afrobeat artist known for his captivating sound and lyrical dexterity, has officially released his 6th single, “Buju BNXN.” This track showcases Bryhim’s signature style—a seamless fusion of energetic beats, soulful melodies, and heartfelt storytelling.

Inspired by the Lagos hustle and a spirit of resilience, “Buju BNXN” is a celebration of artistry, collaboration, and living boldly. The song’s lyrical depth is matched by its infectious rhythm, guaranteed to leave fans dancing and singing along. Bryhim references his personal journey, risky yet rewarding adventures, and gratitude for unwavering support from fans and friends.

“Every time I hit the studio, I aim to give people something magical—’Buju BNXN’ is my way of saying thank you to my listeners for rocking with me,” Bryhim shared. “This track is about pushing limits and staying true to yourself.”

The single marks a significant milestone in Bryhim’s career, adding to an impressive catalog that continues to gain momentum in the Afrobeat scene. From heartfelt shoutouts to high-energy choruses, “Buju BNXN” is an ode to Bryhim’s growing influence as a versatile and authentic artist.

“Buju BNXN” by Bryhim Sings is now available on all major streaming platforms. Dive into the vibe and let Bryhim take you on a musical journey like no other.

About Bryhim Sings

Bryhim Sings is a Nigerian Afrobeat artist passionate about creating dynamic and soul-stirring music. With six singles under his belt, Bryhim has cemented his position as a unique voice in the music industry, blending traditional Afrobeat influences with contemporary sounds.