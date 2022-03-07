BTU Vice Chancellor Bemoans Inadequate Infrastructure In School

Inadequate lecture theatres and student accommodation at the Bolgatanga Technical University in the Upper East Region is hampering the smooth running of academic activities, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, the Vice Chancellor of the University has said.

“When you go into the classroom, you will realise that we are overcrowded, and usually have lectures all the way to about 9pm each day and weekends as well. Enrolment is increasing but lecture halls remain the same as the beginning of the University,” he said

Professor Alnaa was speaking at the 19th matriculation ceremony of the University, at Sumbrungu, in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

He said apart from the increase in enrolment, new market-driven programmes had been introduced to produce result-oriented students with practical knowledge and skills.

This, he said, would strategically position the University to become a technological village and the preferred tertiary institution across the country and beyond.

“We are seriously appealing to government and all stakeholders to come to our assistance to provide us with lecture halls so, we can accommodate these students because, as a Technical University, we will not be able to do what our mandate demands us to do if we do not have the space to train them to fit well into society,” he added.

Professor Alnaa said in addition to the Bachelor of Technology, High National Diploma and Diploma programmes which had been introduced since its conversion into a Technical University, master’s degree programmes would be rolled out in the next academic year (2022/2023).

“Five Masters programmes will be introduced, and we are starting with our niche area, that is, Agriculture, so we will have Master of Technology in Animal Science, Crop Science, Post-harvest Science, Farm Management and Irrigation and Drainage systems.

“This will consolidate our ambition to become a preferred tertiary institution and technological village,” he added.

As part of efforts to meet global standards, he said, the University was focused on building the capacity of staff by granting study leave to some staff and supporting others financially in their studies.

He urged the newly admitted students to be disciplined, honest and study hard to achieve academic excellence.

The number of students admitted to pursue various programmes increased from 696 students in 2020/2021 academic year to 802 students, representing a 13.2 per cent increase.