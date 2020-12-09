Mr. Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, has lost the Adentan Constituency Parliamentary seat to Mr. Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.

Mr. Ramadan, won with 63,436, followed by Mr. Buabeng who had 49,255 votes.

Other candidates who contested on the tickets of the Great Union Movement party, the Convention Peoples Party, the Great Freedom Party and the Great Consolidated People’s Party followed with 599, 204, zero (0) and zero (0) votes, respectively.

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505