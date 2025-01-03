Buah Criticizes Akufo-Addo for Omitting National Cathedral in Final Address

Following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA), Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, wasted no time in expressing his disappointment with the outgoing president’s remarks.

While the address was expected to reflect on the achievements and challenges of Akufo-Addo’s tenure, it was one notable omission that caught Buah’s attention — the national cathedral project, which has been one of the president’s flagship promises.

As Akufo-Addo delivered his speech to lawmakers and dignitaries, Buah was quick to point out that the highly controversial national cathedral, a project that has sparked heated debate over its costs and purpose, was conspicuously absent from the president’s final address. The national cathedral, envisioned as a grand symbol of religious devotion, had been at the center of public scrutiny due to the large sums of public funds allocated for its development.

“It is striking that in his final address, the president did not once address the national cathedral—a project that, for years, we’ve heard so much about,” Buah remarked. His comment resonated with opposition MPs, some of whom applauded, recognizing the irony in the situation.

Buah didn’t hold back in his critique, emphasizing the significant financial resources already invested in the project, which, to this point, had yet to be completed. “Substantial funds were allocated to this project, but here we are, no cathedral, and no further explanation,” he said, highlighting the sense of frustration surrounding the stalled development.

The opposition MP further suggested that Akufo-Addo’s failure to deliver on the cathedral would leave him with a “moral and spiritual responsibility,” implying that the president would need to reconcile the unfulfilled promise with his conscience—and perhaps with God.

The remark, followed by more applause from opposition benches, underlined the ongoing debate around the national cathedral project and its place in the broader conversation about the country’s priorities during Akufo-Addo’s presidency. Buah’s critique has added to the growing discourse on the accountability of government projects and the transparency of how public funds are spent.