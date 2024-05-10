Buakaw made name for himself in the UK

In a momentous collaboration between IFMA, the global authority for muaythai, and the esteemed United Kingdom Muaythai Federation (UKMF), Birmingham, United Kingdom, played host to a remarkable muaythai workshop

Spearheaded by none other than muaythai sensation and IFMA ambassador, Buakaw, the event attracted a staggering 300 participants from both the Olympic and Muaythai communities. The workshop garnered unprecedented attention, drawing in over 20 million viewers via a YouTube clip, setting a new benchmark in visibility and engagement.

Among the attendees, select athletes were honored with the opportunity to interface with eminent figures in the Olympic sphere, including the esteemed IOC president, Thomas Bach, as well as WADA President Witold Banka and SportAccord President Doctor Erdener. The distinguished presence of these leaders underscored the significance of Muaythai within the global athletic landscape.

The proceedings commenced with a warm welcome extended by IFMA President, Doctor Sakchye Tapsuwan, alongside the esteemed leadership of UKMF. However, the spotlight truly shone on Buakaw, who captivated audiences with a spellbinding display of his unparalleled skills. From five-year-old beginners to seasoned practitioners aged 74, Buakaw’s masterclass transcended age and experience, leaving an indelible impression on all in attendance.

Buakaw’s demonstration not only showcased his trademark prowess but also underscored his status as one of the most iconic figures in sporting history. As a token of appreciation, each participant received a personalized certificate from IFMA’s esteemed leadership, including the IFMA and UKMF Presidents, as well as Buakaw himself.

Beyond the spectacle, the workshop provided invaluable insights into the pivotal role of IFMA within the Olympic movement. As an officially recognized organization by the IOC, IFMA serves as a beacon of excellence, offering athletes and coaches alike a tangible connection to the Olympic ethos. Moreover, the event underscored the transformative power of Muaythai, offering attendees the rare opportunity to learn from a living legend, reaffirming the sport’s status as a global phenomenon.