The Builsa Community Bank (BUCO Bank) Limited in the Upper East Region has presented non-medical and hygiene materials to four district health directorates to boost efforts in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The preventive items valued at GHC22,000.00, were donated to the Builsa South, Builsa North and Bolgatanga Municipal Health Directorates in the Upper East Region and Mamprugu-Moagduri Health Directorate in the North East Region.

The items included 1,200 examination gloves, 48 gallons of liquid soap, 48 gallons of concentrated bleach, 28 gallons of methylated spirit, 400 pieces of hand sanitizers, 800 pieces of reusable facemasks, 600 pieces of surgical disposable facemasks and 16 pieces of tissue paper.

At a brief ceremony at Sandema in the Builsa North District to present the items to beneficiary health directorates, Mr Richard Awombadek Ajuik, the General Manager of BUCO Bank commended all health workers for their tireless efforts at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Manager said the support was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Bank to its operational areas and disclosed that the items were provided based on the needs of the health facilities, indicated by the management of the various district health directorates.

“We adopted the bottom-up approach, we first of all wrote to the health directorates to indicate the pressing needs so far as the COVID-19 containment is concerned and they wrote back to us with their lists and we presented these items based on their requests,” he said.

Mr Ajuik said the management and board of the BUCO Bank prioritized the wellbeing of its clients and therefore pledged the Bank’s continuous support to the various health directorates in its catchment areas to help boost the efforts of the health facilities.

He said, “as a people centered financial institution, we are so much concerned about health issues and the COVID-19 is no exception, so by giving this support to health facilities, we are of the view that it will help reduce the spread of COVID -19 and going forward, we will have customers who are healthy and will come to do business with the bank so that the bank can grow from strength to strength.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the district health directorates, Pognab Comfort Amoak, the Acting Builsa North District Public Health Nurse, expressed gratitude to the board, management and staff of the BUCO Bank for the support and pledged to put the items to maximum use, to protect both staff and patients especially in their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Pognab Amoak, who is also the Queenmother of Fumbisi, explained that even though the Builsa North District had recorded one confirmed case of COVID-19 who has since recovered, more personal protective equipment and other hygiene materials were still needed to boost their preparedness.

She noted that health workers in the area had intensified their sensitization drive on COVID-19 protocols across many communities to ensure that people were enlightened on information about the virus and appreciated the need to observe the preventive protocols.

She appealed to other organizations to support the District to boost the confidence of the health workers, so that they would work diligently to curb the spread of the virus.

