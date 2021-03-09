Some budding entrepreneurs, at the weekend, received counsel to remain resolute on achieving their desired dreams of becoming what they want to become, especially as they have chosen the path of entrepreneurship.

The young people who have undergone training and apprenticeship for various vocational skills, and are ready to unleash their talents were advised by entrepreneurs already making great strides in their chosen fields.

Mr William Quaye, a Business Consultant with the African Entrepreneurship School (AES) encouraged the youth at the commencement of a National Vocational Skill and Business Start-up Conference organised for some 110 youth trained by Compassion International Ghana (CIGH) in various vocational trades of their interests. He urged them to tap into the necessary skills endowed in the various resources to be made available to them throughout the week.

The Conference is organised by CIGH and facilitated by the AES seeks to equip the 110 young people with the necessary to start, continue and thrive in their chosen trade. The budding entrepreneurs have undergone training under the auspices of the CIGH but were struggling to launch out due to start-up capital. The CIGH through its sponsors is willing to support these young ones with business skills and start-up capital.

He urged them to remain alert and willing to undertake every giving exercise assigned and as well avail themselves of opportunities to lead because one cannot become a successful leader if he or she cannot lead people.

Rev. Bino Oko Tackie, the Youth Coordinator for Kasoa Cluster of the CIGH urged the young people to ensure that they used the opportunity provided to them to be change-makers in their community and to a larger extent, impact the country’s development. He urged them to see every challenge as an opportunity to cause a positive change in the lives of many people.

Ms Hannah Birigo Asiedu, the CEO for Mega Culinary & Decor urged the young people to live a fulfilled life by ensuring that they live to achieve whatever dream they have desired over years and be determined to overcome every obstacle that comes their way. She urged them to delay present gratification to achieve a better future, which could easily bring the opportunity to acquire anything they desired.

She noted: instead of wasting money on expensive clothing, invest in your start-up business and enjoy later”. Ms Asiedu added that it was incumbent on every entrepreneur to plan for themselves to achieve a great feat because, without planning, they would be easily overcome by the challenges that may confront.

Ms Doris Deku, the CEO of Ansadee Ventures – a tiling company – told the young people that in life, you may not get all the help you need but it is still important to start with your dream and God will surely bring a helper along the way. Narrating the set-backs she faced during her training, she said: “When you are determined, never allow the opposition to deter you from achieving your vision”.

Ms Deku, a female tiler who trained among only males said she currently has 10 workers with five apprentices who are making ends meet with their skills. She said being in a male-dominated field was not easy to take because there would be humiliation and several factors that could deter you but as she was able to pass through, with resilience, everyone could pass through. She offered to freely train all females present at the Conference who were prepared to enter into the field of tiling.

She urged them to be committed to the trade they have chosen to specialise with, having the belief that they would soon attain the long-awaited vision. Ms Doku added that most of the works I get from people are based on referrals of jobs she had excellently undertaken.

Madam Jane Ankrah, Fashion Designer and CEO of Javel’s Designs and Decor urged the young people to be focused and determined, noting that there were obstacles on the path of success that must be overcome by determination. She urged them to respect everyone along the paths to success especially those who are willing to take them through training.

“Be patient, telling yourself that no condition is permanent,” Madam Ankrah told the young people.