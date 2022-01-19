Buduburam Inferno: Mr Assan was a good man – traumatised neighbours

“It is very heartbreaking and traumatising to lose a whole family in this manner, especially the kind of people they were. We are all mystified and we leave everything to God.”

These were some of the comments of Madam Rita Osei, a resident of the bungalow, to describe the late Mr Robert Assan Donkor, the basic school headmaster, and his family when the Ghana News Agency engaged them in a conversation after the fire outbreak in their apartment.

Mr Assan, his wife, Doris Agyeiwaa and five children, Fii, Oteng, Sarpong, Obrepong and their seven-month-old baby girl all perished in an inferno that ravaged their apartment in a block of flats for teachers and doctors at Big Apple, a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam, on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Mr Assan, according to the neighbours, had lived in the bungalow for more than six years.

With a shaky voice and tear-filled eyes, Madam Rita Osei, a resident of the bungalow, described Mr Assan and his wife as very good people and active Christians.

Madam Osei said Mr Assan always took the initiative to correct anything that went wrong on their compound and would never miss the opportunity to greet her any time he saw her.

“ I knew him to be a very nice person from afar. As old as he was, he was doing most of the house work with us,” she said.

She added that the late Doris Agyeiwaa was affable and a dawn preacher.

“At times, when you dry your things outside and it is about to rain, she will remove them before you get home,” she said.

Recounting what she saw on the day of the incident, Madam Osei said she and her husband, a physician assistant, heard screams around 05:55 hours and rushed out to check what it was, only to see the fire in Mr Assan’s hall and heard them screaming for help.

“We saw the fire in the hall and it was creeping into their bedroom. We couldn’t see their faces but we heard their voices and within two minutes, we could not hear their voices anymore.

“Most of the doctors were on duty and so it was only left with my husband,” she narrated.

She said attempts to break the burglarproof door and windows with the help of some neighbours all proved futile and so her husband rushed out to call the Fire Service.

“It took the Fire Service just five minutes to get here. But unfortunately, they were all dead even before the fire was quenched. Five of them got burnt but the man and one of his sons were killed by the smoke,’ she said.

“We haven’t witnessed such a thing before and we were like a family and so, it is not easy for us,” she added.

Mr Michael Effah, a physician assistant and husband of Madam Osei also described Mr Assan and his family as “calm people”.

“The headmaster is free with everyone. He shares ideas with you. He greets you every morning. I didn’t even know he was older till he departed. The wife gives encouraging words,” he said.

“It is quite unfortunate. It is sad and heartbreaking to lose such a person close to you,” he lamented.

Being the one who drove to the fire station to call for help, he said the fire personnel were already gowning and getting ready for action and so it didn’t take more than a minute for them to join him at the scene.

“They started working immediately they got here,” he recounted.

Another neighbour, Daavi Edem, who lives directly behind Mr Assan’s window also labeled them as “very good people.”

“We are baffled at what has happened, Mr Assan and his family were very gentle people,” she stressed.