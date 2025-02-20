Buffers or Bust: Unraveling the Fiscal Debate

Felix Kwakye Ofosu has sharply dismissed claims by the New Patriotic Party that previous administrations left behind financial buffers for debt servicing.

Speaking on February 19, he challenged assertions made by former Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and other NPP officials, who maintained that strategic reserves were in place to facilitate seamless payments.

At the press briefing, Ofosu demanded concrete evidence. He argued that if such buffers truly existed, they would be clearly documented in the official financial statements. “To say that payments were made possible by money left in a central fund, one must show exactly where those funds were lodged,” he stated. His skepticism was palpable when he compared the numbers, noting that an amount as insignificant as $64,000 could hardly account for GH¢6 billion in payments.

This fiscal tug-of-war is more than just a political spat—it strikes at the heart of transparency and accountability in public finances. The current administration’s insistence on visible proof of these buffers calls into question the legacy of fiscal prudence claimed by its predecessors. In an era when every cedi counts, the debate serves as a stark reminder that public money must always be managed with clear and accessible records.

The controversy leaves citizens pondering the integrity of past financial practices and the true source of the funds now being deployed. As the government continues to sift through the numbers, the demand for fiscal clarity grows louder, reminding all that in public finance, evidence is the only currency that truly counts.