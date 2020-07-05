Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made history in a 4-1 home victory over city rivals Torino on Saturday as he surpassed Paolo Maldini to become the all-time Serie A record holder with 648 appearances.

The 42-year-old legendary goalkeeper made his Serie A debut playing for Parma in 1995 and joined the Bianconeri in 2001.

Despite a short stint with Paris Saint-Germain during the 2018-19 season, Buffon made his return to the Allianz Stadium in 2019 to play second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny.

According to statistics, Buffon has kept 296 clean sheets in his 648 appearances in the Italian top-flight league.

The 2006 World Cup winner recently renewed his contact with Juventus to 2021, which means the old soldier still has time to extend the record. Enditem

