Bugri Naabu Affirms Leaked Tape Plot Against IGP in Parliament Inquiry

Daniel Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has verified the authenticity of a controversial leaked tape allegedly discussing a plan to oust Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare.

Bugri Naabu affirmed this during his appearance before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the alleged plot against the IGP.

In an open acknowledgment, Bugri Naabu verified that the contentious conversation indeed occurred between him and three senior Police Officers—Commander Asare, COP Mensah, and Superintendent Gyebi.

He disclosed that the conversation transpired within his office near the Osu Police Station in Osu.

According to Bugri Naabu, the senior officers approached him with the intention of advocating for the removal of the IGP. Their reasoning was that Dr. Akuffo-Dampare’s actions seemed to align more closely with the opposition NDC, potentially undermining the ruling party’s prospects in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Bugri Naabu admitted feeling alarmed by the officers’ request, prompting him to record the conversation to prevent any possibility of denial.

The Ad-Hoc Committee, chaired by Samuel Atta-Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South, includes legal and human rights specialist Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan.