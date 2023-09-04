Bugri Naabu fabricated stories against me – Supt Asare 

Superintendent George L. Asare, the third Police Officer involved in the alleged plot to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, says Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party, has concocted stories against him.

Taking his turn before the seven-member bi-partisan Committee probing the leaked tape on Monday in Parliament House, Superintendent Asare told the Committee some of the comments attributed to him were inventions of Mr. Naabu and not directly from him.

According to Superintendent Asare, he went to Mr. Naabu’s office on his invitation after the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman informed him that the government was looking for a new Inspector General of Police (IGP) and asked him for recommendations.

He said: “I went to Mr. Naabu’s office on his invitation. He told me that the government was looking for a new IGP and asked me for recommendations which I named three Officers including COP Alex Mensah, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and Christian Tetteh Yuhuno.”

“Our visitation to the office was at the instant of Chief Bugri Naabu, I didn’t arrange for any meeting,” he said.

Mr. Naabu also the Paramount Chief of Namong in the North East Region in the Mamprugu Kingdom on Monday, August 28, 2023, during his public hearing by the Committee cited three Police officers as engaging in the plot conversation.

Three Police officers, Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi Mr Naabu, as the trio he engaged in the conversation with at his office in Osu.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare from the office circulated.

Consequently, the Minority Caucus in Parliament called for a probe into the leaked tape.

Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament therefore on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, constituted a seven-member bi-partisan Committee to probe into the secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, IGP from office ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Committee, which has up to September 10, 2023, to report back to the House is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

The committee is chaired by Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, an NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman.

It has Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr. Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee.

While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Mr Bagbin.