Buhari Abubakari Refutes Claims of Withdrawal from DCE Race, Calls Out Adakabre Over Falsehood reportage

Buhari Abubakari, the current Vice Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, has strongly refute claims that he has withdrawn from the race for the District Chief Executive (DCE) contest after being shortlisted for consideration.

Responding to those false accessions made by broadcaster Adakabre on Neat FM, Abubakari refuted claims that he had stepped aside and thrown his support behind Joshua Essumin Badu, one of the shortlisted candidates.

“Adakabre’s statement is completely false and hogwash. I am giving him until Monday to withdraw it and detach my name from it or I will take him on,” Abubakari warned.

He further expressed disappointment in what he described as “reckless armchair journalism” and accused Adakabre of spreading misinformation to push an agenda for his so-called paymasters.

“What is his intention in dragging revered chiefs into this DCE appointment? Why peddling blatant falsehood about how the party had been managed in the par years till date?? Does he know how the party was financed, expecially in the just ended elections 2024?

“That propaganda has fallen flat. He cannot use me to pursue such a reckless agenda for somebody,” Abubakari fumed.

The Vice Chairman also questioned Adakabre’s knowledge of the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency and the hard work that has gone into developing the area politically.

“I have never withdrawn from the race, as Adakabre claims. I have a video where he made those statements. Does he even know Ofoase-Ayirebi? Does he know how we have worked to bring the constituency to this level?” he asked.

Abubakari is now demanding an immediate retraction of the statement from Adakabre, cautioning that failure to do so could lead to further action.