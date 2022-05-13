Buhari Hailed Over Directive For FEC Members Running For Elective Offices To Resign

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday the 16th of May, 2022.

The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that for the first time in a long while President Buhari has fulfilled the wish of the majority of Nigerians.

“President Buhari’s directive is very timely as no Federal Executive Council member with elective office ambition will not be able to concentrate on the job of governance.

“By this directive, Mr. President has, for the first time in a long while, acted in line with the wishes of the majority of citizens.

“We hereby commend the President, particularly at a time when many of the ministers have already purchased forms for elective offices.

“We therefore urge President Buhari to move a step further to order the probe of all ministers and appointees of the Federation government running for political office”, the CNPP counselled.