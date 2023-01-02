Buhari Has Rekindled Hope For Credible Elections – CNPP

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed hope for free, fair and credible elections this year with his recent warning, charging security agencies to maintain a high sense of professionalism and desist from behaviour that would bring disrepute to the service as well as his new year message urging Nigerians to resist attempts by politicians to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

The CNPP, in a new year message signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, noted that “a successful transition to a new administration will only be possible if all stakeholders ensure the credibility of the forthcoming general elections.”

According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, “without the neutrality of all security agencies and the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the dream of a smooth transition to the next administration on May 29, 2023 will be a mirage.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was clearly on point when he disclosed last Wednesday that he has charged security agencies to do away with anything that will soil the nation’s democratic process, saying that “Under no circumstances should they get involved in anything that could compromise the democratic process, or bring disrepute to their institutions and to Nigeria”, the President said.

“The CNPP stands with President Buhari on the professional neutrality of security agencies in the forthcoming general elections, particularly the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“For the fact that these elections are coming first, in February this year, both security agencies and INEC have the patriotic duty to ensure that the elections were held without violence and undue interference from politicians, their agents, and the enemies of our democracy.

“We also stand with President Buhari on his charge to Nigerians to resist attempts by politicians to disrupt the forthcoming polls.

“His new year message is indeed valedictory and his words suitable for the season as electing credible leaders will be the begging of solving Nigeria’s numerous economic and security problems.

“Nigeria cannot afford to have a new crop of corrupt politicians and their cronies take over the country’s leadership at every level.

“For this reason, we specially charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to ensure that all efforts by politicians to buy votes during the scheduled general elections, beginning from February, were unsuccessful in line with the presidential directive to all security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible elections this year”, the CNPP stated.