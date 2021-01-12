The Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui Dam at the weekend, held fun games for communities around the dam’s catchment area in the Banda District of the Bono Region.

The “BPA Community Fun Games” was aimed at fostering unity among the communities within the environs of the Bui Generating Station and as well as strengthened the cordial relationship existing between the communities and BPA.

A statement issued and signed by Mr. Salifu Wumbilla, the Director, General Services Department of the BPA and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), assured the Authority would continue to implement programmes that would enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the people and urged the communities to continue cooperating with the BPA.

It said trophies were presented to ‘community teams’ which participated in the various indoor and out-games.

The Bongase ‘community team’ won football gala, food and pebble and pit completions, Jama ‘community team’ won volleyball and playing cards, while the BPA team won the draught and ludo competitions, the statement added.