Bui Power Authority cuts sod for staff housing project at Jama

Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), has cut the sod for work to begin on the construction of an eight-unit two-bedroom apartment at Jama, a resettlement community within the Bui Dam enclave of the Savanah Region.

The staff housing project, expected to be completed within 24 months, would provide residential accommodation for at least 50 workers of the Authority.

Mr Dzamesi stressed the BPA’s commitment to expanding the dam’s power generating capacity hence the need to ensure workers were provided residential accommodation at the dam’s site.

He said only 150 out of the 270 workers were accommodated at the site, saying the Authority was working to enhance social facilities and amenities, including internet connectivity and additional health facilities.

Mr Dzamesi said his administration had prioritised staff motivation and assured the BPA would improve the condition of service of workers and ensure socio-economic livelihoods of resettlement communities were improved as well.

Earlier, the CEO conducted a five-member team of the Board of Directors of the Bui Dam around the dam’s site and resettlement communities to acquaint themselves with the operations of the dam.