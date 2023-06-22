Bui Power Authority inaugurates office complex at Banda Ahenkro

The Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui Dam Hydro Power Generation Station (BGS) have constructed and inaugurated an office complex for the Banda District Health Directorate at Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The BPA was established by an Act of Parliament, BPA Act 740, 2007, with the mandate to plan, execute and manage the Bui Hydro-Electric Project, now the BGS.

The Authority constructed the facility which contained about 10 offices, a cold room, conference hall and washrooms.

Speaking at a mini durbar for the inauguration, Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the BPA said the Authority was constructing a landing site and the Bui Dam reservoir to enhance the fishing business in the area and a sugar factory to create jobs for the people.

Mr Dzamesi announced the Authority had recently completed the construction of five megawatts floating solar, the largest in Africa, to augment the power generating capacity of the Bui Dam.

According to him the Authority would soon commence work on the construction of a standard Astro turf pitch to help unearth and nurture football talents in the enclave.

He said currently the Authority had enrolled five boys from the area into the John Painstil Football Academy and promised to facilitate the development of the district and to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the people.

Mr. Dzamesi charged the District Health Directorate to maintain the facility well, saying proper maintenance of the building would inspire the Authority to support the Directorate in tackling its immediate development needs.

Dr. Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of Health said the facility marked a milestone in the development of health service delivery in the district, and therefore commended the BPA for funding its construction.

“When you choose health, then you have chosen one of the strongest pillars of human survival”, saying, the BPA had thus demonstrated its commitment to support human survival.

He called on other corporate bodies to emulate and come to the aid of the Directorate and appealed to the District Assembly to finance the landscaping work of the facility.

Dr. Amo-Kodieh announced the Regional Health Directorate intended to upgrade the Banda Health Centre to a polyclinic level and therefore appealed for more support in cash and kind to meet other requirements for more effective and quality health care service delivery.

Mr Simon Adams, the Banda District Director of Health also commended the BPA for its commitment to improving health care delivery in the area.

He said the construction of the Bui Community-based Health Service (CHPS) Compound by the Authority had improved health care delivery in the enclave.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Banda constituency expressed appreciation to the CEO of the BPA for his passion for development.

Earlier, Mr Salifu Wumbilla, the Director of Estate, BPA praised the contractor for the quality work done, and expressed the hope that the office complex would inspire the health staff to work even harder to improve health outcomes.