Build community with shared future, create better world

By Guo Jiping

“What kind of a world we should build and how to build it” is a profound topic facing mankind as changes of the world, of the times and of history are unfolding in ways like never before and the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.

In his speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on March 23, 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping observed that mankind, by living in the same global village in the same era where history and reality meet, has increasingly emerged as a community of common destiny in which everyone has in him- or herself a little bit of others.

Over the past decade, the Chinese president has constantly enriched the connotations of this concept.

He has raised a series of new ideas and concepts, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, which offered Chinese solutions to coping with the changes of the world, of the times and of history.

Over the past decade, the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has shown strong vitality and appeal, making a strong call for promoting world peace and development.

Globally, he has raised the concepts of a community of shared future in cyberspace, a community of shared future for nuclear safety, a global community of health for all, a global community of development, a community of shared security for mankind, a community of life for man and nature and a maritime community with a shared future.

He proposed to build a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, an Asian community with a shared future, a China-ASEAN community with a shared future, an SCO community with a shared future, an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future as well as communities with a shared future between China and Africa, Arab states, Latin American, Central Asian and Pacific island countries.

On bilateral level, the Chinese President has conducted in-depth exchanges with leaders of over 20 countries including Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand and Cuba, advocating a community with a shared future between China and relevant countries.

Stemming from the “root” of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, a series of Chinese initiatives and proposals have grown luxuriant and gradually shaped a science-based theoretical system guided by humanity’s shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, focused on building global partnerships and with the BRI as a key platform.

The theoretical system advocates adhering to true multilateralism, promoting greater democracy in international relations, upholding a vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept, as well as other international public products that carry profound connotations.

To build a community with a shared future is a noble pursuit of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

China adheres to the path of peaceful development and has always worked to safeguard world peace. It adheres to a path of common development and advances high-standard opening up, offering important support for world economy and development.

The country is actively engaged in reforming and developing the global governance system and works with other countries to jointly cope with global challenges, becoming a reliable supporter for international fairness and justice.

Holding high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China always considers its own growth in the context of the common development of all humanity and binds the interests of its people to the common interests of all peoples across the world. It develops itself through its close connection with the world and at the same time makes the world a more prosperous and stable place.

To build a community with a shared future is a common aspiration that countries around the world jointly work for.

The world’s expectation peace and development and aspiration for fairness and justice have become stronger despite the changes in an evolving global environment. The historic trend for peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit is irresistible, reflecting the universal desire, and boding a bright future for humanity.

China has secured extraordinary achievements by promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind over the past decade of the new era.

Embarking on a new journey to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, the country will continue moving forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world and strive for the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind.