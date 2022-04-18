Build your faith and stay positive – Ghanaians urged during Easter

As the feast of the passion of Christ climaxes, Ghanaians are encouraged to build their faith and remain positive.

Very Reverend Father, Ebenezer Akesseh, the Parish Priest of Christ the King Parish, explained that navigating through a 40 days period of fasting, the highest point of Christian faith, was a boost towards faith and needed to be nurtured in the midst of socio-economic challenges.

Preaching the homily to parishioners clad in white, Very Rev. Fr. Akesseh urged them to grow their faith just as they did for their end of service retirement.

The Easter Sunday Eucharistic celebration was on the theme, “Jesus Christ Resurrects from the Dead, Let Us Celebrate the Risen Lord.”

He said, “Do not allow the sufferings of today define who you are as a Christian. Let the rising of the sun remind you that there is hope and growth in the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he said.

The Priest advised Ghanaians to be optimistic and look forward with renewed hope and vigour in the execution of their daily endeavours.

“After all, it is hard work, tenacity of purpose and the will to sacrifice a little in the interest of the nation that will see us through the challenges,” he said.

“In all of this, we must not lose sight of the supreme sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the Cross to save mankind. The few sacrifices we make as individuals and as a group will go a long way to make Ghana a better place to live.

He urged leadership to lead by example by demonstrating to all that its admonition to the people to sacrifice and work hard for development was not meant for the governed but the governors too.