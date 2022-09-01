Building collapse in north Nigeria kills at least one

One person has been confirmed dead and seven others injured when a three-story building under construction collapsed on Tuesday in Nigeria’s northern state of Kano, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

Eight persons have been rescued so far and taken to a hospital for treatment, said Nuradeen Abdullahi, NEMA coordinator in charge of Kano state, in a statement sent to Xinhua late Tuesday.

One of the rescued persons was confirmed dead later by doctors at the hospital, he said, adding that six with minor injuries have been discharged after treatment; only one person with multiple fractures remains hospitalized.

Responders are still working on the site as many others are feared to be trapped in the collapsed building at a popular market, Abdullahi said.

Residents in the neighborhood told Xinhua that a number of people rented the ground floor of the yet-to-be-completed building as shops before it collapsed. Enditem