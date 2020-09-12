The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service(GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye has appealed to building consultants and engineers to ensure the provision of toilet facilities and running water in all public buildings to help promote personal and environmental hygiene.

He said apart from vaccines and the various health protocols, good personal and environmental hygiene were the most effective ways of preventing the spread of virus, including the coronavirus and the polio virus.

Dr Kumah-Aboagye was reacting to questions from media personnel after leading a team of Regional Directors of Health across the country and other directors from the GHS to observe the first day of the four-day polio immunization of children under five in eight regions in the southern sector of the country at Jumapo in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

He explained that the immunization exercise was to help eradicate polio type two virus which was identified in some parts of the country recently.

Dr Kumah-Aboagye explained that the immunization was not harmful to children under five who had already been immunized but rather help to strengthen their immunity.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with health personnel who would be visiting their homes to immunize their children.

Ms Nana Yaa Konadu, New Juaben North Municipal Director of Health, said the immunization exercise in the municipality started two days earlier to enable the health workers engaged in the exercise to capture children in hard to reach areas to ensure that no child was left out.

She said the municipality was targeting to reach 15,000 children under five by the end of the exercise.

Ms Konadu said the New Juaben North Municipality recorded 150 coronavirus cases including 12 health workers but all of them had recovered and there is no active case.

She said the health workers in the municipality are still conducting contact tracing to ensure that any case in the municipality is taken care off.