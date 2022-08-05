Building Fire in South Korea Leaves 5 Dead, 44 Injured

A fire in Icheon, a city located 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) southeast of South Korea’s capital Seoul, resulted in 5 people dead and 44 injured, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing officials.

The fire broke out at 10:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT) in a four-story building, which contains a dialysis hospital on the top floor. The fire officials do not have information on how many people were in the building at the time of incident but 46 people, including 33 patients, were in the hospital, according to Yonhap news.

A total of 108 firefighters and 38 fire trucks extinguished the fire completely at 11:29 a.m. local time. Four patients and one nurse died as a result of the fire, and out of the 44 injured, four sustained serious wounds, the officials said, the South Korean news agency reported.

The Gyeonggi Province authorities said that it is too early to determine what caused the fire, but an investigation is ongoing. The fire might have started at a golf facility on the third floor and moved upward, according to initial presumption.

Rescue operations are still continuing amid smoke clouds that impede the work of rescuers.