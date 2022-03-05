Building resilient health systems critical impetus to achieve Africa’s development goals

Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Monique Nsanzabaganwa, on Tuesday called on African countries to build strong and resilient health systems as a critical impetus in achieving Africa’s 50-year continental development Agenda 2063.

The deputy chairperson of the 55-member pan-African bloc made the remarks during a high level public health-centered meeting that was held under the theme “Spotlight on Africa: Evaluating and Building Resilient Health in Africa with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).”

“Building strong and resilient health systems, and healthy populations, are critical to achieving the AU Agenda 2063 and transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future, as envisioned by our heads of state and government,” Nsanzabaganwa said.

The high-level event, which was organized by the Africa CDC in partners with World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, envisaged highlighting current and emerging challenges for the African health sector, as well as best practices, policy recommendations, success stories, home-grown solutions, and opportunities for collaboration among African countries, it was noted.

The event, which was held virtually, also observed Africa CDC’s 5th year of establishment and its key role as a leading public health agency in improving outbreak response on the African continent.

“It is a matter of great pride to see Africa CDC flourish, instituting a strong culture of innovation, stewardship and leadership achieving more than anyone thought and expected of such a young organization,” the AU Commission deputy chairperson said.

“I can confidently say, Africa CDC has become the principal public health agency in the fight against infectious diseases in Africa,” Nsanzabaganwa added.

She emphasized that Africa needs more than ever to think holistically if the continent is set to achieve its ambitious development aspirations, in which building strong and resilient health systems is a major priority for Africa.

“In the world of epidemics and pandemics, unpredictability will continue to rule. We must keep on being vigilant and prepare adequately through building health systems of our member states,” Nsanzabaganwa said.

She called on the Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, to continue to play the leadership role in improving health systems and outcomes across the continent as well as sustain recent progress made in managing the unprecedented COVID-19 Pandemic.