Building War College In Ghana Is Unecceesary – Ex CDS Advises Govt

A Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nunoo Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, Brigadier (retired) has building a war college in Ghana is not necessary and that the country does not need a war college.

He said instead, government should channnel that resources into the establishment of an agricultural college to promote agriculture to feed the nation because Ghanaians are hungry.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced plans to establish a war college in the country at the Ghana Armed Forces’ 2022 end-of-year West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) celebrations at Burma camp in Accra.

The war college, which is to be established with a seed capital from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), is expected to be the capstone of Ghana’s military education system.

The war college if established will educate and train senior military tacticians, strategists, and leaders advanced tactical and strategic thought, doctrines and policies.

However,Mr Nunoo-Mensah holds a different view and said the college is not necessary.

He was speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.

He said: “Akufo-Addo is my friend, I campaigned with him to be NPP flagbearer in 1998 but even if you are my friend I’ll tell you my piece of mind…what we need is not a war college but agricultural college to feed the people, the people are hungry.”

According to him the Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Training Centre has the capacity to train the military in whatever capacity, hence, there is no need for a war college when there are pressing issues like hunger.

“We need agricultural college and the reason is that Ghanaians are very hungry, I am hungry … involve everybody in farming because food is very expensive,” he noted.