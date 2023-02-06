Builsa North Assembly increases IGF by 54.80 percent

The Builsa North Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region has recorded an increase in internally generated revenue from GH 47,035.96 in August 2022 to GH 124,207.32 by close of December 2022.

The improvement represents a percentage increase from 20 to 54.80 per cent, compared to 2021 when the Assembly generated GH 94,782.20 in 2021, representing 23.69 percent.

Even though the Assembly made significant improvement in its Internally Generated Fund (IGF), the Chief Executive, Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, said the Assembly missed its target of GH 226,650.00 for 2022.

At the annual performance review meeting of the Assembly attended by Heads of Departments and Agencies within the Municipality, officials from the Regional Coordinating Council, Non-Governmental Organizations, traditional authorities among others, the Chief Executive said management would work to achieve its target in subsequent years.

She commended staff and stakeholders for the effort in the year under review which culminated in the increase, and gave the assurance that the generated revenue would be used judiciously to the benefit of residents.

The MCE said the economic vibrancy of the Municipality was highly dependent on the extent to which micro, small and medium scale businesses were supported and facilitated to thrive.

According to Madam Anaab, the year under review had been difficult for the Assembly and the nation as a whole, amidst the global economic challenges.

“These challenges resulted in financial inadequacies which made it extremely difficult not only in running government machinery effectively, but also challenged the Assembly in providing the needed services to the good people of the Builsa North,” she said.

Madam Anaab expressed gratitude to staff of the Assembly, Departments and Agencies for the initiatives and sacrifices which led to the successful implementation of development activities and programmes in the Municipality to the benefit of residents.

She acknowledged that some Departments and Agencies had to heartily implement some activities in their Annual Action Plans without attributing to lack of funds.

“I am aware that some statutory meetings are sometimes even held without water. This is a show of patriotism and love for the Municipality. I urge you all to continue to sacrifice to benefit the life of our people,” she told the Heads of Departments and Agencies.