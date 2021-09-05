Builsa North GRNMA awards members

The awardees were;Mr Wisdom Ayinbono Apusiga, who emerged the overall Municipal Best Nurse, Mr Bright Oteng and Mr Joseph Kisibu were both adjudged first runner- ups, while Mr Gilbert Adocta was adjudged the second runner-up.

Leadership of the Association in the Municipality also noted that Mr Apusiga subsequently emerged as the Upper East Regional Best Nurse at the GRNMA’s 60th Anniversary dinner and awards night held in Accra in December 2020.

The Municipal chapter recognised the awardees for their “outstanding service and contribution to health delivery” in the Municipality and the Region over the years.

It also eulogised the immediate past Chairman, Mr Akiskame for his leadership qualities, tolerance and hardwork, which propelled the development of the Association in the Municipality to higher heights over the years.

The five awardees individually received citations of honour jointly signed by Mr Samuel Alagkora Akolgo, the National First Vice President of the GRNMA and Ms Zenabu Zimi, the Municipal Chairperson, at its general meeting held in Sandema.

The National First Vice President, congratulated all awardees, and described Mr Akiskame as “Very humble, articulate and popular among nurses and midwives in the Region.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the awardees, the former Municipal Chairman said he was excited that the Association was more vibrant than when he left office, “This simply means that the Executives I handed over to, are hardworking.”

He commended nurses who received awards for their contributions to effective health care delivery in their various facilities in the Municipality, saying “Little did they know that whatever they were doing in their small corners was noticed.

“So on behalf of all of them, I wish to express our profound gratitude to all members and executives for this great honour done us, by appreciating our little contribution. We appreciate it.”

Mr Akiskame also used the opportunity to call for unity in the GRNMA, “Certainly, united, we will be able to stand and push the Association to the level and cause the change that we want to see,” he said.