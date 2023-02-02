Builsa North LEAP beneficiaries receive GHȻ4,557,936.00

A total of GHC 4,557,936.00 was paid to households under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region in 2022.

The 5,371 beneficiary households were within 78 communities, Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Builsa North District, said at an annual review meeting of the Assembly.

It attracted heads of department and agencies, officials from the Regional Coordinating Council, NGOs, and traditional authority, among others.

Madam Anaab said apart from the LEAP beneficiaries, the Assembly disbursed GHȻ53,481.00 to support 57 Persons with Disability, out of 766 persons assisted in education, agriculture and vocational training.

Under the pro poor policies, “the Municipality made giant strides in 2022,” she said, adding that the year under review saw a lot of support services to local businesses from the Ghana Enterprises Agency and the Business Resource Centre.

The Productive Inclusive component of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project supported 313 people from Dawarinsa, Nankirinsa, Kabinsa, Kanansa-Katuensa and Yimonsa with a total of GHȻ446,256.74 in income generating activities, Madam Anaab said.

As part of efforts to address youth unemployment, the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project is being implemented in the municipality and after the portal was opened in November 2022, by the close of December, 221 applications were received.

On education, the MCE said a three-unit classroom block had been completed under the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for the Saint Martin Junior High School at Mutiensa

Under the Member of Parliament’s Common Fund, a two-unit Kindergarten (KG) block has been completed at Kpandem.

The Assembly supplied 400 sets of dual desks, 80 hexagonal KG furniture to schools in the area, she said.

Ongoing construction of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre and library at Chuchuliga would soon be completed, Madam Anaab said.

She acknowledged the support of UNICEF, Non-Governmental Organisations and stakeholders towards quality education delivery and expressed the hope that that unsatisfactory 36.8 per cent pass rate in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would improve.