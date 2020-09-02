The Builsa South District Assembly has presented 500 dual desks to the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to minimise furniture deficit in schools in the District.

Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, who presented the pieces of furniture, said the Assembly conducted a survey within the District on the deficit of furniture in schools following a request from the GES for furniture.

He said the pieces of furniture were procured from the District’s share of the “One Million Dollar Per Constituency” initiative by the government.

Mr Gariba said even though the number provided could not solve the furniture needs of the schools in the District, which has a deficit of about 1000, the Assembly was hopeful that the gap would gradually be closed.

“We have presented 200 pieces in the year, and this is another 500. So we are very positive that the furniture gap will be closed when we get all distributed to the schools.”

The DCE, who is the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary aspirant for the Builsa South Constituency, said projects were on-going under the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), the District Development Facility (DDF) and the District’s share of the ‘one million dollars per constituency’ initiative.

He described infrastructure development in the District as massive, saying “there is no community in this District that cannot point to one or two projects that this government has done.”

According to him, the government made sure every community benefited from some projects to ensure equitable distribution across the District.

“Under the same one million dollars per constituency, we have given out five projects for construction of three-unit classroom blocks in deprived communities to make sure that the President’s vision of every child being in school becomes a reality.”

Madam Victoria Mahama Aganalie, the Builsa South District Director of Education who received the furniture, thanked the Assembly for the support, saying “it will go a long way to augment what we have in our schools.”

She said the furniture would improve the handwriting of some of the pupils who sat on floors to write and appealed for more support for schools in the area.

“We still have some deficits as the DCE rightly mentioned, and we will be most grateful if we get individuals and benevolent organisations to support with furniture,” Madam Aganalie, who also oversees the Builsa North District Directorate of Education, said.