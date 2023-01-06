Builsa South MP initiates Apprenticeship program in his constituency

The member of Parliament for the Builsa South constituency in the Upper East Region, Dr Clement Apaak has initiated an apprenticeship program in his constituency to tackle the high rate of unemployment among the youth in his constituency.

Speaking at Doninga community durbar in his constituency, Dr Apaak noted that the Youth unemployment is an acute problem in his constituency and that is why he has introduced such a good initiative to address the situation by support the youth financially to enable them learning a trade jobs .

Upon realized that youth unemployment is a major problem in his constituency, the development oriented MP last year introduced the apprenticeships program as a promising avenue to address youth unemployment as they provide relevant occupational skills training and work experience in the private sector.

Dr Apaak further added that thehe program is targeted at young people who are unable to continue their education beyond Junior Secondary School through his MP common fund.