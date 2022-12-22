Builsa South MP renovates Gbedema Kumkuak JHS blocks

The Member of Parliament for the Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak has renovated Gbedema Kumkuak Junior high school block in the Builsa South District which were destroyed by a rainstorm.

The Builsa South legislature has also renovated Doninga CHPS compound to enhance good health delivering in the area.

Before the intervention of the MP, Pupils of the above mentioned (JHS) school have had to study under trees or in the destroyed building .

Following the destruction, the structure became a death trap, endangering the lives of the students. The schools which were constructed several years ago eventually had to give in to a heavy rainstorm that hit the area early this year.

Speaking to Kwaching Agwaazeh in an exclusive interview, Dr Apaak said education is the pivot for the development of the area and education is what made it possible for him to became a member of Parliament, therefore his decision to prioritize education.

“Having been a Member of Parliament who has prioritized education as a pivot of development for the future, using myself as an example, looking at me being a member of Parliament who came from a very poor background, but used education to become the MP, education is something that is very dear to my heart”, he said.