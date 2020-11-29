A youth group at Chuchuliga in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region, referred to as Ignatum Cantavit, marched to appeal for peaceful elections in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Members of the group, clad in various political party T-Shirts and paraphernalia including; the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Peoples National Convention (PNC) held placards and danced to music to draw attention of members of the public to themselves.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards included; “I am for peace,” “We are one Ghana,” “Violence free election,” “Chuchuliga for peace,” among others.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Prince Akara, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the group, said the group was founded in 2018 with membership of about 75 young people with the desire for peace and to motivate the youth of the area to achieve their potentials.

He said some Constituencies in the country had over the years experienced some incidences of electoral violence, adding that “We know we are from a small community, but we cannot take things for granted. So we want leaders of all political parties to know that we need peace, before, during and after the elections.”

The PRO said “We might say we are one people, Chuchuliga is a small community and no violence can occur, but we the youth do not want to take anything for granted and at the end witness some unfortunate incidences.”

He said it was the wish of the youth to see a well-deserved person occupy the Builsa North Constituency seat to promote peace, development and assist youth of the area with meaningful jobs to enable them earn a living.

Mr Akara said as part of the peaceful march, the group used the opportunity to educate members of the public on the effects of electoral violence, and the need to maintain the peace in the Builsa land.

“We the youth are actually the agents of violence and destructions during elections. The youth are used to snatch ballot boxes and to perpetuate all manner of violence. We need to come together and educate ourselves against some of these violent acts,” he said.

Some of the members who spoke to the GNA, said even though they wore T-shirts of various political parties with their paraphernalia, they were not into the business of politics, but were only interested in the development and peace of the area.