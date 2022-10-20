Buipe flooded as Black Volta River overflows its banks

The Black Volta River at Buipe in the Savannah Region has overflown its banks, causing floods in the Buipe township and displacing hundreds of residents.

The situation is reportedly caused by the spillage of the Bui Dam into the Black Volta River.

Within two weeks, the flood has cut off areas, including Buipe Zongo and Ali complex from other parts of the town, forcing residents to pay for canoes to commute to and from flooded areas.

It has also taken over the Buipe Bridge and livestock market area halting most economic activities as well as leading to temporary closure of some schools in the affected areas.

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, who addressed the press on the situation at Buipe on Wednesday, appealed to government as well as the Bui Dam Authority to come to the aid of the community.

He said, “the Buipe Bridge is the economic hub of Buipe. Economic activities had halted because businesses had evacuated the area,” adding that schools were closed due to the incident.

He said although there were no casualties, the situation needed urgent attention to prevent the worst from happening.

Mr Sumaila Tahiru, Director in-charge of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Central Gonja District, said, per situational reports, more than 500 people were displaced by the flood with more expected to be affected as the water rose.

He said NADMO anticipated the floods and had been working with stakeholders to relocate some schools and victims.

Mr Mohammed Mubarik, Headmaster of Buipe Bridge Bright Beginning Academy, told the Ghana News Agency that the flood had almost submerged the school, compelling Management to relocate to an uncompleted building, which eventually got affected too.

He said the school had to continue renting buildings to keep running, adding that the situation was draining the school financially.

Madam Amina Sulley, a Baker, whose house was affected, said the flood had prevented her from baking for days as she was focused on moving out to a safer place.

She noted that she had lost some valuable items as the water kept rising by the day.

Mr Mumin Abdulai, owner of one of the affected houses, said the water had displaced 10 people, who formed his household.

He said the situation did not only cause financial loss and instability to residents, it also posed health and sanitation threats to the community.

Meanwhile, Mr Iddrisu Salia Kamara, Central Gonja District Chief Executive, presented life jackets, on behalf of the district Assembly, to ensure the safety of residents, who used boats to school and work.

He said the Black Volta River flooded every 10 years, adding a lot of money was needed to curb the menace.