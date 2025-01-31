Buipewura Appeals to Ya-Na Abukari II to Mediate in Bawku Chieftaincy Conflict

The Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, has called on the King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, to intervene in the protracted Bawku chieftaincy dispute, emphasizing that lasting peace in Bawku is crucial for the economic development of northern Ghana.

The appeal was made during a courtesy visit by Buipewura Jinapor to the Gbewa Palace in Yendi, where he expressed gratitude to the Dagbon Kingdom for its support in his election as Vice President of the National House of Chiefs. Speaking through his Secretary, Neripewura Panfia Kipson, Buipewura Jinapor highlighted the urgency of resolving the Bawku conflict, which has persisted since before Ghana’s independence.

“Ndan Ya-Na, the most escalated chieftaincy conflict in northern Ghana today is the Bawku dispute. Peace is not just an end goal but a process that requires effort, commitment, and dedication,” he stated. “I appeal to you to intervene in this matter, just as I call on the feuding factions in Bawku to cease fire and create a conducive environment for peacebuilding.”

Buipewura Jinapor also commended former President John Dramani Mahama for his historic visit to Bawku and the Nayiri, the Overlord of Mamprugu, in pursuit of an amicable resolution to the conflict. He stressed that peace in Bawku would unlock the region’s economic potential and improve the livelihoods of its people.

In response, Ya-Na Abukari II, through the Registrar of the Dagbon Traditional Council, Alhassan Abdul Fatawu, underscored the importance of peaceful coexistence in northern Ghana. He urged Buipewura Jinapor and the National House of Chiefs to expedite the approval of the Dagbon Constitution, which was submitted to the House last year.

“The Dagbon Constitution plays a crucial role in the traditional governance of the kingdom. I appeal to you, Buipewura, and the National House of Chiefs to ensure its approval as soon as possible,” Ya-Na stated.

The Dagbon Constitution is seen as a vital tool for strengthening traditional governance and fostering unity within the Dagbon Kingdom. Its approval by the National House of Chiefs is expected to provide a clearer framework for resolving internal disputes and promoting development in the region.

The Bawku chieftaincy conflict, rooted in historical and ethnic tensions, has had devastating consequences for the region, including loss of lives, displacement, and economic stagnation. Buipewura Jinapor’s appeal to Ya-Na Abukari II reflects a growing recognition of the need for collaborative efforts to resolve such disputes.

Ya-Na Abukari II, known for his role in mediating conflicts and promoting peace, is seen as a key figure capable of fostering dialogue between the feuding factions in Bawku. His intervention could provide a fresh impetus for peacebuilding efforts in the region.

As northern Ghana grapples with the twin challenges of chieftaincy disputes and underdevelopment, the calls for peace and unity have never been more urgent. The approval of the Dagbon Constitution and the resolution of the Bawku conflict are critical steps toward achieving lasting stability and prosperity in the region.

For now, the focus remains on the leadership of traditional authorities like Buipewura Jinapor and Ya-Na Abukari II, whose efforts could pave the way for a brighter future for northern Ghana. As Buipewura aptly noted, “Peace is a process, and it begins with dialogue, understanding, and a shared commitment to the common good.”