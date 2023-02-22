Buipewura Jinapor II informs President of Yagbonwura’s death

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, Tuesday led a delegation to the Jubilee House to officially inform the President of the demise of the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Professor Tuntumba Bore Essa I.

His death occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2023, at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo, in the Savanna Region.

Buipewura Jinapor, also the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, said the King of Gonjaland was laid to rest on February 6, at the Royal Mausoleum at Mankuma in the Bole District, in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Gonja Kingdom.

The Gonja Kingdom, he said, had a good record of laydown system of chieftaincy succession, especially when it came to the Yagbon Skin.

The Buipewura, therefore, assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that a smooth and peaceful process would be followed in selecting a new king.

He touted some of the achievements of the late King and said he served his whole life in the local government sector and in the chieftaincy institution.

“His Majesty was a member of the three eminent chiefs who found lasting peace to Dagbon. He was a peace-loving overlord and father for all in every aspect of the life he lived.”

Buipewura Jinapor, therefore, invited President Akufo-Addo to the 7th Day Adua, slated for February 25 and 26, at the Jakpa Palace.

“Mr President, your presence will be highly anticipated on the 26th of February to join the people of the Savannah Region to mourn our late Overlord,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo assured the King and his delegation that he will be present at the funeral.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Gonja Kingdom, and said the whole country was mourning with the chiefs and people of the Savannah Region.