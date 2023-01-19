Buipewura Jinapor (II) says education is best investment for children

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II), Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, is encouraging parents to continually strive to sacrifice to provide the educational needs of their children.

“When children are educated, they will grow to become assets not only for their families but the community and the country as whole,” Buipewura Jinapor said.

Buipewura Jinapor made the call when officials from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region on last Tuesday.

The delegation was at the palace to brief the Paramount Chief about the distribution of exercise books to students and pupils at some schools at Buipe.

The BOST’s delegation comprised Mr Yaw Antwi-Dadzie, Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at BOST, and Mr Salifu Natogmah Acheampong, Manager, Corporate Communications at BOST amongst other officials.

The BOST on Tuesday kick-started the distribution of exercise books to a total of 19,000 students and pupils in 54 Junior High (JHS) and Primary Schools located in communities within its catchment area across the country.

The distribution exercise began at Buipe where students and pupils of 16 JHS and primary schools around the Buipe Depot of BOST were to benefit.

A total of 100,000 exercise books have been procured for the exercise where each of the beneficiaries were being given five books to support their education.

Buipewura Jinapor said he was doing his best to ensure the availability of good educational facilities in the area to motivate students and pupils to do well in school.

He commended BOST for the gesture saying, “It will help our grandchildren to do well in school.”

Mr Antwi-Dadzie, briefing the Buipewura about the exercise, said: “We believe that one of the best ways to support the community and the children is to support their education. Each child belongs to the community and if we impact their education, they will grow to become better people and they can also come and give back to the communities.”

He said as part of the BOST’s Educational Policy, it has a scholarship scheme where it is sponsoring some needy-but-brilliant students from all the BOST impacted communities.

“As we speak, 50 of them are pursuing first degrees in engineering at the University of Mines and Technology,” Mr Antwi Dadzie said.