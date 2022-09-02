Bukom Banku, Klala to entertain fans on De-luxy Boxing Night 12

Popular entertainer/ boxer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku and Klala are the entertainment guests of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight 12 happening live on Max TV and the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday September 3rd, 2022.

Banku is on the show by popular requests and boxing fans are very glad to be having him back.

The boxing ring is where the real action will be as fans are going to see real boxing with the tantalizing pairings brought up by the match maker.

In the Super bantamweight bout, Michael Abbam will take on Michael Tagoe.

In another classic Super fly weight bout, Joseph Akai Nettey, the National Champion will meet Simon Tackie.

A Super light weight bout between Azumah Mohammed and Samuel Quaye promises to be lively.

There will be other fights, but the fight most fans want to see is a Bantamweight clash with the National Title at stake, Richmond Commey vrs Michael Dicadi Nelson, dubbed young versus old and experience versus youth.

Exchanges begin at 8pm and fans are advised to come on time.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by De-luxy Paint, Imax Electronics, Max Buy, TCL, Techno and Renault

TT Brothers and Eddys Pizza have also been refreshing special guests.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye always appreciates companies that support sports, and his doors are still open for more support for Ghana Boxing.